LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.61 Million

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post sales of $35.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $123.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.33 million to $124.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.29 million, with estimates ranging from $139.48 million to $145.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTC opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

