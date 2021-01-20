LTO Network Price Tops $0.23 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $62.46 million and $1.62 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LTO Network

LTO is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,101 coins and its circulating supply is 272,997,519 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

