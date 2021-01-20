LUKSO 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.24 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $2.24 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004206 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

LYXE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

LUKSO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

