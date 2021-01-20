Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 364.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $47,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $342.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

