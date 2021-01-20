Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading 7.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumber Liquidators traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.22. Approximately 774,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 397,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

