Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.79. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,622. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

