Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Lessened by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Lumentum worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $84,155,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $28,407,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $306,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

