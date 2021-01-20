Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Gierl Augustine Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.