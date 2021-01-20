Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 160.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Lumentum by 143.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

