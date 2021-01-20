Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 8.4%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $32.37. 14,344,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 7,707,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

