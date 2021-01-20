Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 292,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 287,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

LUNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $341.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 553.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.