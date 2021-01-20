Lunyr (LUN) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $234,231.01 and approximately $47,179.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00530896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03872472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

