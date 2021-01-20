Lux Health Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 43,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 104,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36.

About Lux Health Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

