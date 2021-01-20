LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

VSS stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $125.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

