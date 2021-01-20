LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 3.4% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27.

