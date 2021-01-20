LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

