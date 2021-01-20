LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 287.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,262 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,846,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

