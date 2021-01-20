LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. OLD Republic International Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $12,202,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $178.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $179.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

