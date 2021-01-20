Lympo (LYM) Price Up 21.7% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $170,197.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

