M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Position Increased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of M.D.C. worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of MDC opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

