M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.98

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 41520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.
In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
