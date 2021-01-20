M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.98

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 41520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.