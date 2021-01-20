M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.05

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 36929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

