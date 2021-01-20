MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 340,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,888. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

