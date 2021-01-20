MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.12

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $62.31, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,454,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after buying an additional 173,911 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 237,591 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 149,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

