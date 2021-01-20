MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several analysts have commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNX stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

