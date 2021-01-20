MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Up 7.7%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.17. 937,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 777,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

