Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $176.20

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $176.20 and last traded at $177.41, with a volume of 139841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,927,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

