Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.77

Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.77 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.54 ($0.23), with a volume of 607977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The firm has a market cap of £26.91 million and a PE ratio of -19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.60.

In other Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) news, insider Robert Lojszczyk acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

