Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.75

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.44. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 114,061 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a market cap of $101.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $1.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

