Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMP. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.