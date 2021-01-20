Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYTAY. Erste Group downgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS MYTAY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

