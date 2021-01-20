MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Achieves Market Cap of $132.54 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $132.54 million and approximately $869,807.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00050302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00120130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00257355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00064434 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

