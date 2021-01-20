Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $364.00

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 359.99 ($4.70), with a volume of 7221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.16. The company has a market cap of £51.70 million and a P/E ratio of 64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider John Booth bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

