Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Maker has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $197.09 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for about $1,337.44 or 0.03874272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

