Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average is $112.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.