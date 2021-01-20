Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,682 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up about 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDV opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

