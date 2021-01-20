Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $92.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 589.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $92,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,333. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

