Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 16,216 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.00. The company had a trading volume of 104,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $350.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.79 and its 200-day moving average is $318.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

