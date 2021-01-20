Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Moody’s worth $67,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.22. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

