Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 14,009 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

