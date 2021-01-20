Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 16,718 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.17% of ConocoPhillips worth $74,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 295,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

