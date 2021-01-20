Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 53,575 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,575 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.28% of Copart worth $83,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 87,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,105. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.