Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $84,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $11.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.58 and a 200-day moving average of $446.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

