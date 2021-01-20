Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.30.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.29.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

About Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.