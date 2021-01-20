MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops One Day Volume of $80,357.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $80,357.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

