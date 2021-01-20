Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 10.2% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $30.60. 3,138,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,284,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. UBS Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

