Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Trading 14% Higher

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s share price traded up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.76. 363,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 114,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

