Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. 624,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,010,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.