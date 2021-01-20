Marine Products (MPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Marine Products to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $553.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

