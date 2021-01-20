Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $2.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.60 million, with estimates ranging from $5.74 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $387.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 544.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 323,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

